Myeni reappointed as SAA board chairperson

Contentious South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni has been r-appointed to the post, a Cabinet statement released on Friday said.

Former SAA chief financial officer Tryphosa Ramano will serve as deputy chairperson.

The rest of the 12-person board are Bajabulile Tshabalala, Thandeka Mgoduso, economist Nazmeera Moola, Akhter Hoosen Moosa, Gugu Sepamla, Siphile Buthelezi, former ANC MP Peter Maluleka, former print media director Mzimkulu Malunga, Martha Mbatha and attorney Peter Tshisevhe.

Myeni’s tenure has been widely seen as one of the key battles between President Jacob Zuma, to whom she is close, and National Treasury after she sought to defy the latter’s warnings last year not to renegotiate a contract with Airbus, as it could trigger onerous penalties.

The board was finally named six months after Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said, hours before he delivered the national budget in February, that he would move to appoint a new one to resolve the financial woes of the troubled national carrier.

The Cabinet statement commended Gordhan for his efforts to restore confidence in the South African economy while aiming a blow at him for making public statements on the manner in which the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) were conducting their investigation into an intelligence unit within the revenue service.

Gordhan this week, through his lawyers, reproached the Hawks for seeking to humiliate him.

“Cabinet expressed its concern over continued public spats between various parties on the matter related to the Hawks investigation into SARS-related issues. Cabinet called on all those concerned, including members of Cabinet acting in various capacities, to exercise restraint and cease making public statements directed at any protagonist in this matter.

“Cabinet calls on all parties to act with dignity and decorum and to respectfully approach the relevant parties instead of taking to public platforms.”

It added: “Cabinet joins President Zuma in expressing full confidence in the Minister of Finance who … has been doing a sterling job in building confidence in our economy among domestic and foreign investors.”

But the statement also urged “all parties to respect and cooperate with state organs tasked with law enforcement” in another tacit jab at Gordhan who last week refused to comply when the Hawks summoned him to their offices.

– African News Agency (ANA)