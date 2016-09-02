menu
North West to phase out water tankering

ANA
Premier Supra Mahupapelo| Supplied photo

Government plans to buy a borehole-drilling machine to drill water, instead of tankering, to help people.

The North West province will gradually phase out the water tankering system, Premier Supra Mahumapelo said on Friday.

“Tankering for water will be gradually phased out, government will buy a borehole drilling machine and drill water to be able to help people instead of tankering.

“The tankering system is costing us money. For instance in the Ngaka Modiri District Municipality, we are spending R20 million per month, while the drilling machine cost abut R1.5 million to R2 milion,” he told reporters in Mahikeng after the Provincial Executive Council (Exco) Lekgotla.

Mahumapelo said the lekgotla resolved that a shared service model would be introduced through the province in a bid to stop duplication of services rendered by municipalities and provincial government.

“Nobody will lose their job; what we are doing is that we integrate the system.”

The province would also introduced a performance mechanism in a bid to cut corruption and anyone found to have been on the wrong side of the law would be taken to task.

He said the provincial hotline had received 445 cases and 400 had been resolved. The cases ranged from minor incidents of crime to corruption.

“The big concern was around stock theft. We have proposed to the police that they should conduct road blocks on roads leading to where auctions are held to deal with stock theft. We have also proposed that those who are selling cattle in villages must issued a receipt signed by the local chief and the police.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

