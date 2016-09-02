Man cuffed for drunk driving in Primrose

During a recent patrol in Primrose, on Gauteng’s East Rand, members of Ekurhuleni Metro Police arrested a 29-year-old man for driving under the influence of alcohol, reports the Germiston City News.

The man was first pulled over by officers when they noticed him driving recklessly on Main Reef Road.

“The police could smell the alcohol on the man when they approached him, and when they asked him to get out of the vehicle, he could hardly stand,” said Sergeant Styles Maome, communications officer for the Primrose police.

He was arrested and taken to the Primrose Police Station, where he was detained pending his appearance in the Germiston Magistrates’ Court.

“We are appealing to our community to stop driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, as by doing this they put innocent lives in danger,” Maome said.

– Caxton News Service