Local News 2.9.2016 01:01 pm

Ertugral: Ovono has lost his confidence

Phakaaathi Reporter
Felipe Ovono of Orlando Pirates (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral says goalkeeper Felipe Ovono has lost confidence in his ability as a goal minder.

Ovono has endured a difficult time between the sticks for Pirates after new coach Muhsin Ertugral picked him ahead of the other keepers on club’s books. The 23-year old was blamed for the Buccaneers’ loss in the MTN8 quarterfinal against Bidvest Wits after conceding two soft goals.

Ertugral believes the Equatorial Guinea international’s mistakes in the 2-1 loss have affected his confidence.

“Obviously that’s also not his game (to deal with crosses), but in the end he lost his confidence.

“But we don’t now point fingers at the goalkeeper. We need to see what kind of situation Ovono is in and how we deal with it. Obviously, with Pirates you are always under a microscope.”

