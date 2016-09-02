Don’t try occupying Luthuli House – ANCYL

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) on Friday called for its members and those mobilising the occupation of Luthuli House to desist from their intended actions, saying they were masquerading as concerned ANC members when they were not.

‘We are particularly disappointed at the level of desperation of these stooges that have been sent to cause disorder in the organisation.’

In a statement, ANCYL spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize, said the occupation was led by “overzealous fellows” with the sole intention of causing disunity in the organisation.

“The ANC Youth League notes the call and mobilisation by some citizens and non-South Africans who are purporting to be members of the ANCYL and the ANC,” Mkhize said.

“These overzealous fellows are mobilising people with the sole intention of causing disunity in the organisation. The ANC is an organisation of 104 years with a lucid culture and tradition on how it conducts its business.”

Mkhize said the ANCYL could not allow a situation where the ANC was left without a leader because of people who purported to be concerned members.

Mkhize reiterated the ANCYL’s call that the current National Executive Committee (NEC) must convene at the next conference and account to the membership. He said people could demonstrate, “but occupying Luthuli House will never happen”.

“Don’t try this at Luthuli House,” Mkhize added.

This comes after the chaos at the Court Clasique Hotel in Tshwane, as organisers of the #OccupyLuthuliHouse were intimidated from holding a press briefing.

Members of the ANCYL Tshwane walked into the press conference and disrupted it, chanting that no one would come into Tshwane and hold private press conferences in private.

Gogo Ndima, a member of the ANCYL Ekurhuleni, was reading a statement on #CaptureLuthuliHouse when ANCYL chairperson Lesego Mmahubele, deputy Ezra Letsoale and secretary-general Ratchi Mashabamba walked in and stopped it.

Gogo said they would be walking into Luthuli House on September 5 and demanding the resignation of Zuma and a consultation with the ANC stalwarts.

Gogo said the Pretoria Press Club had invited them.

“There are structures and processes to follow. They are meeting here, having champagne and things,” Letsoale said.

“Let them walk into Luthuli House. We, as the ANCYL, will be waiting for them. We will wait for them,” he said.

He said they could not be removed from the hotel because they wanted to book it for a workshop next week.

He called executive member of the press club Joss Charlie a “chap” and said Charlie was the organiser of the anarchy.

A group of ANC supporters have gathered in front of hotel singing pro-ANC songs.