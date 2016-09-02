Boyfriend of mutilated boy’s mother released

One of the two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old boy in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, has been released from police custody.

The two suspects, the boy’s mother and her boyfriend, were arrested by Kagiso police on August 25. They appeared in the Kagiso Regional Court on August 29, after which the man was released, Krugersdorp News reported.

“We could find no evidence connecting the man to the boy’s murder, and he was therefore released from police custody,” West Rand Cluster Police spokesperson Captain Appel Ernst said.

The female suspect is still in custody and will appear in the Kagiso Regional Court on September 5.

“Kagiso Police will not rest until they have collected all the necessary evidence in this case,” Kagiso Police Station commander Brigadier Sipho Ngubane said.

– Caxton News Service