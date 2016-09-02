menu
National 2.9.2016 02:06 pm

Boyfriend of mutilated boy’s mother released

Bianca Pindral
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

His mother will appear in Kagiso Regional Court on September 5.

One of the two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old boy in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, has been released from police custody.

The two suspects, the boy’s mother and her boyfriend, were arrested by Kagiso police on August 25. They appeared in the Kagiso Regional Court on August 29, after which the man was released, Krugersdorp News reported.

“We could find no evidence connecting the man to the boy’s murder, and he was therefore released from police custody,” West Rand Cluster Police spokesperson Captain Appel Ernst said.

The female suspect is still in custody and will appear in the Kagiso Regional Court on September 5.

“Kagiso Police will not rest until they have collected all the necessary evidence in this case,” Kagiso Police Station commander Brigadier Sipho Ngubane said.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
SA crime stats: Limpopo leads violent protest stats 2.9.2016
Mthethwa murder case back in Cape Town court 2.9.2016
Three face farm murder charges 31.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar
Celebrities

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’
Celebrities

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town
Phakaaathi

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town

readers' choice

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale
National

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale

Mpofu tells Sexwale he’s lying about Zille
National

Mpofu tells Sexwale he’s lying about Zille

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

EFF members ‘sjambok each other’ over councillor lists – report
National

EFF members ‘sjambok each other’ over councillor lists – report

Give your silent condoms to Zuma, Ramaphosa told
National

Give your silent condoms to Zuma, Ramaphosa told

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.