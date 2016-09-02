That Friday Feeling: Don’t tune me about this TV, Ma’am

For many years we did not have a television in my home. Hence my children always wanted permission to go and watch TV with our neighbours. Because of this I decided to raise money for at least a second-hand TV set. After a few months of savings, I had more than enough money for the TV. The nearest Indian-owned shop also sold appliances.

I couldn’t wait to see the joy of my children having a TV set for the first time in their house to watch cartoons. One Saturday morning I woke up and went to the Maharaj Furniture Shop. I looked around and found an affordable TV set that was second hand.

On arrival at home, after all the excitement, we found that the TV was not working. The poor kids looked close to tears.

I plugged it into different sockets, but it just wouldn’t switch on or show any life at all. I was so angry, but more than anything I was so disappointed for the kids.

So I took it back to the shop with my purchase slip in hand.

I told the shop owner the TV was not working.

He looked quite distressed about it. “Oh no, what sad news, Ma’am … what are you going to do with it?” he asked me.

“How dare you ask me that?” I almost shouted. “I just bought the TV three hours ago! Take it and fix it!”

The shop owner replied, very calmly: “Oh, no, no, no, Ma’am. This is the Maharaj Furniture Shop. We only sell appliances, we don’t fix them.”

