Tractor driver critical after crashing into tree

The driver of a tractor is in a critical condition in hospital after the tractor he was driving crashed into a tree on the P459 between Amatikulu and iSithebe, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

The driver was trapped between the tractor and the tree.

Rural Metro Fire and Rescue managed to extricate him just before 1pm, while IPSS Medical Rescue, together with other paramedics, provided medical care.

‘The patient was stabilised, but is in a critical condition,” said Dylan Meyrick of IPSS.

“Our Advanced Life Support paramedics are transporting him to Stanger Hospital for further care.”

The circumstances leading to the crash are unknown.

– Caxton News Serivice