National 2.9.2016 04:53 pm

Tractor driver critical after crashing into tree

Kyle Cowan
Crash scene

The driver was trapped between the tractor and the tree.

The driver of a tractor is in a critical condition in hospital after the tractor he was driving crashed into a tree on the P459 between Amatikulu and iSithebe, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

Rural Metro Fire and Rescue managed to extricate him just before 1pm, while IPSS Medical Rescue, together with other paramedics, provided medical care.

‘The patient was stabilised, but is in a critical condition,” said Dylan Meyrick of IPSS.

“Our Advanced Life Support paramedics are transporting him to Stanger Hospital for further care.”

The circumstances leading to the crash are unknown.

– Caxton News Serivice

