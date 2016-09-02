Petition sparked by Durban Girls High bus crash

A petition to the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) to declare Twini Hill a high risk area has garnered over 300 signatures, reports the South Coast Sun.

The Amanzimtoti public is urged to add their names to the petition.

The petition, started by Debbie van Rooyen, is in response to a horrific bus accident last Friday evening, August 26. This is after the bus, carrying more than 50 Durban Girls High School pupilsm smashed through the guardrails and overturned near Amanzimtoti as they returned from playing soccer matches against Port Shepstone High School.

Durban Girls’ High School principal Erica Hayes-Hill said the school had not yet received a report on what caused the accident, and the incident was under investigation by the police special accident unit, which investigates bus accidents.

Sandra Roopram of Riccalin Travel and Tours, owners of the bus, said the bus had been in a roadworthy condition. The driver was tested for alcohol, and no traces were found.

Van Rooyen was prompted to start the petition on Friday night as her daughter is a Durban Girls’ High pupil and many of her friends were injured in the accident. “Too many people have been injured and killed on the N2 north and southbound lanes at Twini Hill,” said Van Rooyen.

Her daughter was not on the bus but she believed every Toti resident knew someone who either has been killed or injured in an accident on Twini Hill, or been inconvenienced by the backlog of traffic when there is an accident.

“I’ve been meaning to start a petition for a while, but Friday’s accident prompted me to escalate it further. Imagine what those poor girls’ parents went through. We demand that Sanral prioritises reducing the speed limit on Twini Hill, especially for trucks, buses and taxes, erect ‘high accident zone’ warning signs and amber flashing lights. How many more families must be affected before something is done?”

– Caxton News Service