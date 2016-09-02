Flood of entries for 2017 Comrades Marathon

Entries for the 2017 Comrades Marathon opened on September 1, and Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) announced today that nearly 3 000 entries had been received in the past 24 hours, reports the Berea Mail.

The race starts at the Durban City Hall at 5.30am and ends 12 hours later at the Scottsville Race Course in Pietermaritzburg, covering a distance of around 88km.

Qualifying for the 2017 Comrades Marathon is applicable from August 27, 2016, till May 2, 2017. Runners are advised that the 2016 Comrades Marathon will not be an automatic qualifier for next year’s race.

The CMA said the figure included more than 280 international entrants from 30 countries.

The breakdown is as follows:

South African Entries: 2 642

Rest of Africa Entries: 33

International Entries: 282

The 92nd edition of the world famous Comrades Marathon will be run on Sunday, June 4, 2017. This will be the 47th up-run in Comrades history.

The three-month long entry process closes on November 30, 2016, or as soon as the entry cap of 20 000 has been reached. Prospective entrants are encouraged to get their entries in early to avoid disappointment.

Entry is free to all runners who have completed the Comrades Marathon 25 times or more.

Details: Comrades Marathon website