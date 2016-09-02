menu
2.9.2016

ANC concerned with increased murder rate

FILE PICTURE: ANC Parliamentary chief whip Jackson Mthembu. Picture: Neil McCartney.

The party says it is worried about the increase in murder, burglaries, and carjacking that citizens fear the most.

The increased murder rate is a concern, says the office of the African National Congress (ANC) chief whip.

The party on Friday applauded the police for a decrease in other crimes such as car theft, truck hijacking and stock theft.

“We are, however, gravely concerned by increases in certain crime types, such as murder, burglary at residential and non-residential properties and carjacking. These are categories of crimes that previous surveys have demonstrated ordinary South Africans fear the most. Such crimes involve grievous bodily harm, loss of life and makes our people to live in fear,” the chief whip said.

Business robberies rose by 2.8% compared to the 2014/15 stats, while car hijackings increased by 14.3%.

“We agree with the minister of police [Nathi Nhleko] that while police are central to the alleviation of acts of criminality in society, such crimes point to social ills and thus require interventions beyond the police.”

The strengthening of partnerships with communities, reinforcing crime intelligence and constant police visibility were key to fighting crime.

“The role of communities in crime-fighting cannot be overemphasised, as hijacked vehicles and items stolen through burglary have an increasing market within our communities. We must never allow a tiny minority in our society to hold the entire nation to ransom.”

Crime statistics released by the police ministry on Friday showed that the murder rate increased by 4.9%, with more than 50 people a day murdered in South Africa between April 1, 2015, and March 31 this year. Attempted murders was up by 3.4%t, while assault with the intent to do grievous bodily hard was up slightly by 0.2%. SA Police Service head of crime research and statistics Norman Sekhukhune said the Northern Cape was the only province that had a drop in murder rate.

The so-called trio crimes (house robberies, business robberies and carjackings) were up by 0.2%. House robberies increased by 2.7%, with the Western Cape contributing significantly to this figure with a 19.3% rise in this crime in the province. Business robberies rose by 2.8% compared to the 2014/15 stats, while car hijackings increased by 14.3%, with only the Free State province having experienced a decrease of 4.4%.

– African News Agency (ANA)

