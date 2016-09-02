menu
CNS News 2.9.2016 03:26 pm

Another Krugersdorp woman’s body found in boot

Bianca Pindral
The burnt vehicle which was found near the train station in Krugersdorp's CBD in August, with the burnt body of a woman in the boot. Picture: Krugersdorp News.

This comes after the body of a woman was found burnt beyond recognition in the boot of a vehicle near Krugersdorp’s CBD on August 21.

Muldersdrift police officers made a gruesome discovery in Nooitgedacht, Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, at about 8pm on September 1, when they found the body of a woman in the boot of a vehicle, reports the Krugersdorp News.

Police officers were called out to an abandoned vehicle parked on a gravel road near Plot 72, Mabulana. Police identified the vehicle as a Suzuki Swift and were surprised to find it not locked, as there were valuable items inside.

Officers then opened the boot of the vehicle and found a deceased middle-aged woman inside.

Muldersdrift police are investigating a murder case.

“The police just concluded Women’s Month, and this is not the way we treat women,” Muldersdrift Police Station commander Lieutenant-Colonel David Seabi said.

“Our sympathy to the family on their loss.”

Seabi expressed his concern regarding the brutal manner in which the woman was murdered.

Any person with information that might assist the investigation is urged to contact the Muldersdrift police on 011-952-4600 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Caxton News Service

