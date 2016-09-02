Police hunt for Richards Bay mine manager murderers

Police have launched a massive manhunt for the suspects who shot and killed Richards Bay Minerals’ human resources general manager Ronny Nzimande in cold blood in his driveway on Tuesday night.

According to the police, Nzimande arrived at his home in Pipe Fish, Meerensee, at 9.30pm when he was ambushed by suspects wielding semi-automatic firearms, Zululand Observer reported.

They fired more than 20 rounds into his BMW X5.

His terror-stricken wife and daughters were inside the house at the time.

Northern Region Protection Services, IPSS Medical Rescue, Meerensee Community Policing Forum (CPF) members and the Richards Bay police rushed to the scene and found Nzimande in a critical condition, bleeding profusely from multiple gunshot wounds to his face, chest, abdomen and leg.

Members of the CPF team assisted IPSS paramedic Richard Schouten with removing the victim from his vehicle to stabilise him before transportation to Netcare The Bay Hospital’s trauma unit.

But despite all efforts by the teams on the scene and extensive surgery on Tuesday night, Nzimande passed away early on Wednesday morning.

A case of murder was opened at the Richards Bay SAPS. The motive for the killing is unknown.

– Caxton News Service