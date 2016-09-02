Gunmen open fire in Durban supermarket robbery

A Warner Beach supermarket in Durban was robbed by armed men who opened fire on police in a dramatic shootout.

ET Rapid Response responded to a panic alarm at Victory KwikSpar and reaction officer Louis van Rooyen saw two armed men acting suspiciously in the car park on his arrival, South Coast Sun reported.

He drove past, stopped further down the road and called for backup.

“This split-second assessment and decision making no doubt saved Louis’ life, as the suspects had strategically positioned themselves for any first responders,” said ET Rapid Response South Coast managing member Tony Lokker.

The second vehicle to arrive was a CCPO officer who was shot at as the thieves fled the scene.

“They used R5 rifles and AK47s and shot at both the CCPO officer and our response officer. They also shot at a member of the public, hitting their vehicle while they were in the car. Fortunately, no one was injured,” said Lokker.

The men fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. They left behind explosives that authorities believe they were going to use to blow up the drop safe.

The area was cordoned off while the SAPS explosives unit and forensics gathered evidence. “A big thank you to Turning Point Amanzimtoti and Johnny Laidlaw, who came out to counsel the victims,” said Lokker.

“This is the first incident at Victory Spar in 14 years, and we are confident SAPS, Et and the CCPO will keep our premises safe in the future,” said owner Allen Hawkins.

– Caxton News Service