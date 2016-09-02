menu
‘Parasitic, corrupt Guptas’ should face criminal charges, says EFF

Citizen reporter
Atul Gupta. (File Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / James Oatway)

The EFF says Minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s cabinet proposal for a judicial investigation into the banks’ snub of the Guptas is misdirected.

The EFF wants the country’s big four commercial banks that closed the accounts of Oakbay Investments, a company owned by the beleaguered Gupta family accused of state capture, to publicly reveal reasons for dropping them.

In a statement released on Friday, the party called on financial auditing firms and banks to open criminal charges for money laundering‚ racketeering and corruption against the Guptas. The EFF said it also wanted the charges to be ventilated in an independent court.

“If there is a family that should be investigated and subjected to a judicial commission of inquiry‚ it is the parasitic and corrupt Gupta family‚ which continues to callously loot South African government resources‚” the party said, referring to reports that Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has partitioned President Jacob Zuma to establish an inquiry on the banks’ decision and review key banking legislation.

The minister has reportedly said the proposal for the judicial inquiry has been adopted by Cabinet.

Zwane led an interministerial committee established by the national executive after FNB, Standard Bank Group, Absa, and Nedbank withdrew their services to the Guptas earlier this year in April.

The family announced on Sunday that they would be selling their business interests in South Africa by the end of this year.

