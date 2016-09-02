menu
MTN8 semifinal venues and dates confirmed

Michaelson Gumede
MTN8 Trophy during the 2013 MTN8 Quarter Final football match Bidvest Wits and Bloemfontein Celtic on the 09 August 2013 at the Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League has announced the dates, kickoff times, and venues where the first-legs of the MTN8 semifinal fixtures will take place.

The first semifinal sees Soweto giant killers Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City, who knocked out Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs respectively, battling it out at the Bidvest Stadium on September 10 at 20.15pm.

The second semifinal will take place on Sunday, September 11, at the Nelson Mandela Bay, where MTN8 debutants Chippa United will host three times holders Mamelodi Sundowns, kickoff is at 15.00pm.

Interestingly, all four semifinalists have never won the top-eight competition under the banner of MTN. However, Sundowns last won the competition almost a decade ago (2007), known as the SAA Super Eight, while Wits last ascended to the podium over two decades ago (1995) when it was still referred to as the BP Top Eight.

The league is yet to confirm the return fixtures of the semifinals.

 

