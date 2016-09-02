KZN matriculant killed in horror crash

A fatal accident on the corner of Lotus Drive and Acalypha Crescent, Isipingo, in KwaZulu-Natal, tragically claimed the life of a matriculant, while two other girls sustained injuries, earlier today, reports the Rising Sun Chatsworth.

The injured victims were transported to hospital. An Alpha Armed Response officer was immediately dispatched to the scene after residents contacted the local security company.

According to police reports, a man is in custody and a case of culpable homicide is under investigation. It is believed the teen wrote her matric trial paper before the incident took place. Reports suggest the pupil died on impact. Police were also at the scene.

– Caxton News Service