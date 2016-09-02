Motaung not planning on pushing Komphela out

Komphela was given assurance about his job by the club’s chairman following calls from disgruntled fans to have him sacked, Amakhosi have lost two of their opening matches in the new season to Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City.

Following a disappointing debut season as Chiefs coach, the club made seven signings during the recent transfer window to bolster Komphela’s squad, Amakhosi have made changes to their squad ahead of the 2016/2017 season.

Motaung asked fans to patient as it is still early, with only two games played so far in the new season, the founder of the club believes Komphela can turn things around.

He told the City Press: “I don’t blame the supporters for feeling the way they do. I understand where they are coming from, but I probably feel worse than them. You can’t start pressing panic buttons after just two or even four matches.

“There is no need for a knee-jerk reaction. People must understand that we made some wholesale changes to the squad and there are players who still have not been given a chance. We can’t let two games derail our plans.”