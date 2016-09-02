menu
Celebrities 2.9.2016 06:34 pm

EXCLUSIVE: Awww! Adorable baby Kairo joins AKA on video shoot

Farrah Francis
AKA and his baby girl Kairo. Image by Nigel Sibanda.

AKA and his baby girl Kairo. Image by Nigel Sibanda.

WATCH: Supa Mega opened up about why social media ‘isn’t real’.

In the heart of Muldersdrift, for a shoot with Nigerian Dancehall act Patoranking, SA rap star AKA spoke exclusively to The Citizen about his new collaboration as part of the Coke Studio initiative that pairs artists with each other.

Patoranking and AKA were on set to shoot the new video for the song SpecialFiMi. The multiple award-winning rapper arrived true to form in his BMW X6 M with his beautiful baby daughter, Kairo.

AKA and his daughter Kairo. Image by Nigel Sibanda.

AKA and his daughter Kairo. Image by Nigel Sibanda.

The little girl had everyone on set swooning over her and is clearly attached to her father, and she refused to go to anyone else on set for the interview to take place. The rapper was joined by Kairo’s Godfather, Da L.E.S, and Kairo seemed very comfortable with her father’s fellow rapper friend.

During the interview, Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, went on to talk about how he was balancing fatherhood and his music career, saying: “I guess I am just trying to live my life. For starters, I developed this thinking that social media isn’t really real … it’s just a portal for everyone to be able to affect you. If you switch it off, then you actually live your actual life.”

The artist who is currently on his Supa Mega Tour also promised more collaborations in the near future but was reluctant to talk about these, as they were still in their “infancy stage”.

ALSO READ: Q&A with Khuli Chana

The Coke Studio episode featuring AKA and Patoranking will feature next Saturday on e.tv at 6.05pm.
Hear more on AKA’s collaboration with Patoranking here:

Video by Carlos Muchave.

Check out Patoranking’s work:

Related Stories
AKA ‘might soon be signed to Mabala Noise’ 31.8.2016
Watch: Suspects open fire on quiet KZN street 30.8.2016
Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman 29.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar
Celebrities

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’
Celebrities

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’

readers' choice

Mpofu tells Sexwale he’s lying about Zille
National

Mpofu tells Sexwale he’s lying about Zille

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale
National

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale

Phosa’s just sour, says Gwede
National

Phosa’s just sour, says Gwede

EFF members ‘sjambok each other’ over councillor lists – report
National

EFF members ‘sjambok each other’ over councillor lists – report

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.