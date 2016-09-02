EXCLUSIVE: Awww! Adorable baby Kairo joins AKA on video shoot

In the heart of Muldersdrift, for a shoot with Nigerian Dancehall act Patoranking, SA rap star AKA spoke exclusively to The Citizen about his new collaboration as part of the Coke Studio initiative that pairs artists with each other.

Patoranking and AKA were on set to shoot the new video for the song SpecialFiMi. The multiple award-winning rapper arrived true to form in his BMW X6 M with his beautiful baby daughter, Kairo.

The little girl had everyone on set swooning over her and is clearly attached to her father, and she refused to go to anyone else on set for the interview to take place. The rapper was joined by Kairo’s Godfather, Da L.E.S, and Kairo seemed very comfortable with her father’s fellow rapper friend.

During the interview, Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, went on to talk about how he was balancing fatherhood and his music career, saying: “I guess I am just trying to live my life. For starters, I developed this thinking that social media isn’t really real … it’s just a portal for everyone to be able to affect you. If you switch it off, then you actually live your actual life.”

The artist who is currently on his Supa Mega Tour also promised more collaborations in the near future but was reluctant to talk about these, as they were still in their “infancy stage”.

The Coke Studio episode featuring AKA and Patoranking will feature next Saturday on e.tv at 6.05pm.

Hear more on AKA’s collaboration with Patoranking here:

Video by Carlos Muchave.

Check out Patoranking’s work: