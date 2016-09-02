Live report: South Africa vs Mauritania

Bafana will be looking to avenge the 3-1 defeat they suffered in Mauritania when the teams met in the first leg.

– 85′ corner kick for South Africa

– 82′ Substitution for South Africa: Gift Motupa comes on for Vilakazi

– 81′ Vilakazi shoots over the crossbar from close range

– 78′ free kick for Mauritania and a yellow card for Furman

– 75′ RED CARD! Diakite gets a red card for a second bookable offence

-74′ Corner kick for South Africa

– 72′ Substitution for Mauritania: Guideye comes on for Diallo

– 70′ chance for South Africa, but it’s cleared by Mauritania

– 67′ Substitution for South Africa: Kekana makes way for Dean Furman

– 65′ free kick for South Africa in a promising position

– 62′ corner kick for Mauritania

– 60′ Substitution for South Africa: Tokelo Rantie comes on Gabuza

– 58′ free kick for Mauritania

– 56′ Gabuza’s shot is saved from the penalty spot

– 55′ PENALTY for South Africa for a foul on Makola!

– 54′ free kick for South Africa

– 52′ South Africa have the ball in the back of the net, but it’s ruled offside

– 52′ another corner kick for South Africa

– 49′ corner kick for South Africa

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: South Africa 1-1 Mauritania

– the second half is underway

– 45+2′ chance for South Africa! But Gabuza’s shot is saved by Souleymane

– 2 minutes of added time to be played

– 37′ corner kick for South Africa

– 27′ free kick for South Africa and a yellow card for Wade

– 26′ GOAAAL! Kekana equalises for South Africa with a header! It’s 1-1!

– 25′ Makola beats his marker, but his shot is saved by Souleymane. Corner kick for South Africa

– 19′ GOAAAL! Diallo opens the scoring for Mauritania. It’s Bafana 0-1 Mauritania!

– 16′ corner kick for Bafana

– The game is underway at Mbombela Stadium

– Kick-off

Starting XI

South Africa: Khune, Mobara, Langerman, Hlatshwayo, Mphahlele, Kekana, Jali, Modiba, Makola, Vilakazi, Gabuza

Mauritania: Souleymane, Wade, N’diaye, Sally, Camara, Guideye, Yaly, El Id, Khalil, Bagili, Diakhite

Hello and welcome to the Mbombela Stadium where Bafana Bafana take on Mauritania in a CAF Africa Cup of Nations Group M Qualifier