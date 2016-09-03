ANC Youth League is torn asunder

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has been ripped in two, with one faction calling for the head of President Jacob Zuma, while the other group says hands off the president.

The ANCYL in Tshwane stormed a press conference yesterday afternoon at the Court Classic Hotel in Arcadia where some of the leaders of #OccupyLuthuliHouse announced their plans to invade ANC headquarters on Monday morning.

They warned that the occupation could lead to violent clashes. The group calls itself Concerned ANC Members and includes former Wits SRC president Mcebo Dlamini, Johannesburg ANC member Sasa Manganye, former ANCYL national executive Ntibi Modise and Gugu Ndima from the ANCYL in Ekurhuleni.

Just as Ndima started reading their press statement, three ANCYL members, ANCYL Tshwane chairperson Lesego Makhubela, his deputy Ratshi Masahamba and ANCYL chairperson Ezra Letsoalo stormed the briefing, claiming

that those attempting to demonstrate at ANC headquarters were not recognised by anyone.

“We are the ANCYL in Tshwane and we are not going to allow any form of shenanigans. This briefing is off. If you want a briefing you will have it with relevant structures with the ANC, where it is authorised,” Letsoalo said.

They accused the Pretoria Press Club of having an agenda, as they were hosting the conference. Police were called in to defuse the matter.

#OccupyLuthuliHouse’s demands: