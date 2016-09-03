ANC Youth League is torn asunder

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has been ripped in two, with one faction calling for the head of President Jacob Zuma, while the other group says hands off the president.
The ANCYL in Tshwane stormed a press conference yesterday afternoon at the Court Classic Hotel in Arcadia where some of the leaders of #OccupyLuthuliHouse announced their plans to invade ANC headquarters on Monday morning.
They warned that the occupation could lead to violent clashes. The group calls itself Concerned ANC Members and includes former Wits SRC president Mcebo Dlamini, Johannesburg ANC member Sasa Manganye, former ANCYL national executive Ntibi Modise and Gugu Ndima from the ANCYL in Ekurhuleni.
Just as Ndima started reading their press statement, three ANCYL members, ANCYL Tshwane chairperson Lesego Makhubela, his deputy Ratshi Masahamba and ANCYL chairperson Ezra Letsoalo stormed the briefing, claiming
that those attempting to demonstrate at ANC headquarters were not recognised by anyone.
“We are the ANCYL in Tshwane and we are not going to allow any form of shenanigans. This briefing is off. If you want a briefing you will have it with relevant structures with the ANC, where it is authorised,” Letsoalo said.
They accused the Pretoria Press Club of having an agenda, as they were hosting the conference. Police were called in to defuse the matter.
#OccupyLuthuliHouse’s demands:
- The immediate resignation of President Jacob Zuma as ANC president and as president of South Africa;
- The immediate resignation of all current NEC members;
- ANC stalwarts must consult with them and they want all logistics by December 2016;
- The implementation of the 53rd National Conference Resolution, which will revive the ANC;
- That stalwarts appointed will ensure an accelerated programme on political education, especially for ANCYL;
- The immediate disbandment of the Fees Commission; and
- Immediate implementation of free education as the fees commission undermines free education as a right.