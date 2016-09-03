menu
This is only the start for Caster

On Thursday night at the penultimate Diamond League race meeting of the season in Zurich, SA’s weary golden girl, Caster Semenya, had reason to smile.

The 800m Olympic champion crossed the line in 1min 56.44sec, bringing down the curtain on a wonderful season that saw her win the 800m Olympic gold medal at the Rio Games, win the overall Diamond League title in the women’s 800m and become the first athlete to win the 400m, 800m and 1 500m treble at the annual SA Senior Championships in Stellenbosch.

In so doing she not only raked in the money, but became only the second South African to win the season-long Diamond League race in any discipline after long jumper Khotso Mokoena in 2014.

Having being subjected to continuous accusations from administrators and fellow athletes since bursting on to the international scene at the World Junior Athletics Championships in 2009, one can only imagine the pain the athlete has had to endure over the years.

“I am a bit tired and it was a little bit hard! I was not ready for the world record this year,” Semenya said this week. “But I couldn’t ask for more, this has been an excellent year for me.” Having a look at what she achieved this season, a rested Semenya could well go better and beyond next year.

