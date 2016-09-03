menu
Pretoria schools tackle hairy issue

Virginia Keppler
A School girl speaks to Gauteng MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, at the Pretoria Girls High School, 29 August 2016, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

‘None of the pupils will be charged or intimidated. Mocking of pupils using their mother tongue will stop.’

Several Pretoria schools this week promised to review their code of conduct when it comes to hair and appearance after black pupils at the Pretoria High School for Girls said that they had been victimised for wearing their hair naturally.

After meeting with the school’s governing body on Wednesday evening, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said an agreement had been reached guaranteeing the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of classes.

This after girls from the school embarked on protest action at the school, saying that they had been called names for wearing their hair naturally and had been subject to racial slurs.

Lesufi said the part of the code of conduct that dealt with hairstyles was suspended and no pupil would be victimised. “None of the pupils will be charged or intimidated. Mocking of pupils using their mother tongue will stop.”

