Celebrities 3.9.2016 09:24 am

Nandi Mngoma dishes details on wedding to Zakes Bantwini

Citizen Reporter
Nandi Mngoma and Zakes Madida are now a married couple expecting a bundle of joy.

Nandi Mngoma has revealed her wedding to her beau was an intimate affair attended by friends and family only.

The private star said she didn’t want any fuss and she opted to not invite any media. She wore a cream gown and the ceremony was stunning as their loved ones watched them say ‘I do.’

“A lot of people were surprised about the wedding, but not us and especially not my parents. By the time Zakes proposed, my parents already knew because he had asked them for my hand in marriage. So technically I was the last to know,” Nandi told Drum magazine.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Awww! Adorable baby Kairo joins AKA on video shoot

The pair prepared for their marital journey together by attending pre-marital counselling for a year.

“Zakes and I went for many sessions of marriage counselling before tying the knot. Those sessions were very insightful into what married life was like and preparing to make that transition from being someone’s boyfriend or girlfriend into being a wife or husband,” she added.

Nandi is expecting a baby girl and has said she can’t wait to meet her bundle of joy and knows Zakes will be a great father.

