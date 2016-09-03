menu
Celebrities 3.9.2016 11:12 am

Revealed! DJ Zinhle’s slick 007 bae

Citizen Reporter
DJ Zinhle. Image via Instagram.

DJ Zinhle. Image via Instagram.

It seems one of SA’s best loved DJs isn’t shy to show off her new bae and we’re loving it!

Zinhle set Instagram alight on Friday when she posted two images of her bae holding her knee and the other with him comfortably and cosily we might add, hugging her from behind.

Zinhle coyly captioned the pics; ‘The name is Bond…James Bond…’ and the other image she wrote: ‘Bond by night.’

AKA’s ex previously spoke about her new man, telling TV host Anele Mdoda he wears expensive suits and watches on the daily. She admitted she was involved and very happily at that.

ALSO READ: How to survive your 30s

Bond by night.. ❤️

A photo posted by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on

The name is Bond… James Bond… 👑😊 A photo posted by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar
Celebrities

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’
Celebrities

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’

readers' choice

Mngxitama ‘physically attacks white man who insulted Hlaudi’
National

Mngxitama ‘physically attacks white man who insulted Hlaudi’

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Zuma says Zwane isn’t speaking for government
National

Zuma says Zwane isn’t speaking for government

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

Phosa’s just sour, says Gwede
National

Phosa’s just sour, says Gwede

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.