Revealed! DJ Zinhle’s slick 007 bae

Zinhle set Instagram alight on Friday when she posted two images of her bae holding her knee and the other with him comfortably and cosily we might add, hugging her from behind.

Zinhle coyly captioned the pics; ‘The name is Bond…James Bond…’ and the other image she wrote: ‘Bond by night.’

AKA’s ex previously spoke about her new man, telling TV host Anele Mdoda he wears expensive suits and watches on the daily. She admitted she was involved and very happily at that.

Bond by night.. ❤️ A photo posted by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on Sep 2, 2016 at 5:11pm PDT