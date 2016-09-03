menu
Zuma should consider further action on Zwane statements – SACP

African News Agency
SACP 2nd General Secretary, Solly Mapaila (L) and SACP 1st Deputy General Secretary, Jeremy Cronin briefs media at University of Johannesburg, Soweto, 10 July 2015. Picture: Nigel Sibanda



President Jacob Zuma needs to consider further action following Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s statements.

Zuma also needs to address the presidency’s subsequent “distancing the Cabinet from those utterances”, the South African Communist Party said on Saturday.

The SACP noted the statement by the presidency on Friday clarifying that the utterances made by Zwane on Thursday represented his personal views and not those of the Cabinet, the SACP said in a statement.

“The minister said a Cabinet inter-ministerial committee in which he is involved recommended to the president to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into the decisions taken by various financial institutions to cut business ties with the Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments.

“This directly contradicted a public outcry and call to the president, including by the SACP, to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into corporate state capture not limited to but including allegations levelled against the Guptas.

ALSO READ: ‘Zwane is putting Guptas ahead of the rest of SA’

“Minister Zwane’s utterances effectively fed into the use of our Cabinet to advance the private business interests of the Guptas while ignoring public outcry and call for a judicial commission into corporate state capture.

“It also shows how an individual Cabinet minister can use his position to serve private business interests, break policy coherence, and cause the confusions such as the presidency had to clarify regarding Zwane’s utterances.‎ Such wrongful things must come to an end. The president needs to consider further action to achieve the objective,” the SACP said.

