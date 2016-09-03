NWest doing well in tourism, says tourism MEC

The North West province is doing well in attracting international tourists, tourism MEC Desbo Mohono said on Saturday.

“We are ranked number six, ahead of KwaZulu-Natal, in terms of international arrivals, according to the Tourist SA report. We are doing something, we are in the right direction,” she said at the launch of the provincial tourism month at the Vredefort Dome.

“There is no reason for our people not to visit the Vredefort Dome. We cannot come to the Vredefort Dome and not make an impact. Seventy percent of the Vredefort Dome is in the North West while 30 percent is the Free State…”

She said the tourism department paved the way for various big events in rural areas such as Moruleng outside Rustenburg. The North West offered unique tourist attractions, including the Vredefort Dome outside Potchefstroom on the border of the Free State, horse racing in the rural areas of Bray, the cableway in Hartbeespoort Dam, the Sun City resort, the Pilanesberg National Park boasting the big five, and the Madikwe Reserve.

