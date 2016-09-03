menu
National 3.9.2016 01:12 pm

NWest doing well in tourism, says tourism MEC

ANA
The Department of Tourism tweeted this image encourging tourists to visit the North West provinice. Picture: @Tourism_gov_za

The Department of Tourism tweeted this image encourging tourists to visit the North West provinice. Picture: @Tourism_gov_za

The tourism MEC was speaking at the launch of the provincial tourism month at the Vredefort Dome.

The North West province is doing well in attracting international tourists, tourism MEC Desbo Mohono said on Saturday.

“We are ranked number six, ahead of KwaZulu-Natal, in terms of international arrivals, according to the Tourist SA report. We are doing something, we are in the right direction,” she said at the launch of the provincial tourism month at the Vredefort Dome.

ALSO READ: This is only the start for Caster

“There is no reason for our people not to visit the Vredefort Dome. We cannot come to the Vredefort Dome and not make an impact. Seventy percent of the Vredefort Dome is in the North West while 30 percent is the Free State…”

She said the tourism department paved the way for various big events in rural areas such as Moruleng outside Rustenburg. The North West offered unique tourist attractions, including the Vredefort Dome outside Potchefstroom on the border of the Free State, horse racing in the rural areas of Bray, the cableway in Hartbeespoort Dam, the Sun City resort, the Pilanesberg National Park boasting the big five, and the Madikwe Reserve.

African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip puts spotlight on tourism 31.8.2016
Tito Mboweni elected chair of Tourism Business Council 9.8.2016
Terror attacks abroad deal economic blow to KZN 28.7.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar
Celebrities

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’
Celebrities

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’

readers' choice

Mngxitama ‘physically attacks white man who insulted Hlaudi’
National

Mngxitama ‘physically attacks white man who insulted Hlaudi’

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Zuma says Zwane isn’t speaking for government
National

Zuma says Zwane isn’t speaking for government

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

Phosa’s just sour, says Gwede
National

Phosa’s just sour, says Gwede

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.