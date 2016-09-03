menu
National 3.9.2016 02:08 pm

Three dead and several injured in Centurion collision

Corlia Kruger
The scene of the collision. Picture: Orange Fox Security

The scene of the collision. Picture: Orange Fox Security

The collision took place on the N14 near the R55 offramp in Centurion this morning.

Three people have died and nine others were injured in a collision on the N14 freeway in Centurion, reports the Centurion Rekord.

Around 11am today (September 3), a portion of the freeway was closed off to motorists near the R55 off-ramp.

Orange Fox medical unit spokesperson, Ruan Heyns, said 12 people were found at the scene after two vehicles had collided.

One of the vehicles, a bakkie, overturned.

“Three people died and three more suffered serious injuries. One of the patients were transported to hospital in a helicopter,” said Heyns.

Watch the video of a helicopter landing at the scene of the collision on the N14:

Caxton News Service

