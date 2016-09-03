Three dead and several injured in Centurion collision

Three people have died and nine others were injured in a collision on the N14 freeway in Centurion, reports the Centurion Rekord.
Around 11am today (September 3), a portion of the freeway was closed off to motorists near the R55 off-ramp.
Orange Fox medical unit spokesperson, Ruan Heyns, said 12 people were found at the scene after two vehicles had collided.
One of the vehicles, a bakkie, overturned.
“Three people died and three more suffered serious injuries. One of the patients were transported to hospital in a helicopter,” said Heyns.
Watch the video of a helicopter landing at the scene of the collision on the N14:
– Caxton News Service