Three dead and several injured in Centurion collision

Three people have died and nine others were injured in a collision on the N14 freeway in Centurion, reports the Centurion Rekord.

Around 11am today (September 3), a portion of the freeway was closed off to motorists near the R55 off-ramp.

Orange Fox medical unit spokesperson, Ruan Heyns, said 12 people were found at the scene after two vehicles had collided.

One of the vehicles, a bakkie, overturned.

“Three people died and three more suffered serious injuries. One of the patients were transported to hospital in a helicopter,” said Heyns.

Watch the video of a helicopter landing at the scene of the collision on the N14:

– Caxton News Service