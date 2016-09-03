Westville man murdered during house robbery

A Westville man was fatally shot during the early hours of today at his home in Blair Atholl Road in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal, reports the Highway Mail.

According to reports on social media, the house robbery and murder occurred around 4.45am. It is believed the victim was awaken by a noise and went to investigate. As he proceeded to walk down the stairs, he was confronted and shot in the abdomen.

It is alleged three suspects were involved in the incident. They were dressed in dark clothing and were slender in built.

– Caxton News Service