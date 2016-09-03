Four injured in three motorbike collisions near Parys

ER24 reported that Paramedics attended to three separate motorbike collisions within a few hours from one another in Parys this morning (September 3), reports the Vaal Weekblad.

At approximately 10am, paramedics from ER24 and another emergency service arrived on the R59 outside Parys where they found a motorbike rider lying in the middle of the road. He sustained moderate injuries and was treated on the scene before transported to Mediclinic Emfuleni.

Half-an-hour later, paramedics attended to another motorbike crash in the area, this time on the S212 Viljoenskroon Road in Parys. Fortunately, the rider sustained only minor injuries. He declined to be transported to hospital.

Then, at 12pm, a man and a woman were injured when their motorbike crashed near an embankment along the Promenade Road in Parys. It is understood that they misjudged a bridge close to the intersection with Abattoir Road. The two riders were treated on the scene for various injuries. One of the riders was transported to Mediclinic Emfuleni and the other to Parys Provincial Hospital.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said it was believed that a motorbike event is taking place in a nearby town and all four riders were participating at the event.

– Caxton News Service