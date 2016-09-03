menu
Uncategorized 3.9.2016 02:29 pm

Four injured in three motorbike collisions near Parys

CNS reporter
ER24 paramedics attend the the scene of one of three motorbike collisions near Parys this morning. Picture: Vaal Weekblad.

ER24 paramedics attend the the scene of one of three motorbike collisions near Parys this morning. Picture: Vaal Weekblad.

ER24 paramedics responded to the three separate incidents to treat the patients.

ER24 reported that Paramedics attended to three separate motorbike collisions within a few hours from one another in Parys this morning (September 3), reports the Vaal Weekblad.

At approximately 10am, paramedics from ER24 and another emergency service arrived on the R59 outside Parys where they found a motorbike rider lying in the middle of the road. He sustained moderate injuries and was treated on the scene before transported to Mediclinic Emfuleni.

ALSO READ: Three dead and several injured in Centurion collision

Half-an-hour later, paramedics attended to another motorbike crash in the area, this time on the S212 Viljoenskroon Road in Parys. Fortunately, the rider sustained only minor injuries. He declined to be transported to hospital.

Then, at 12pm, a man and a woman were injured when their motorbike crashed near an embankment along the Promenade Road in Parys. It is understood that they misjudged a bridge close to the intersection with Abattoir Road. The two riders were treated on the scene for various injuries. One of the riders was transported to Mediclinic Emfuleni and the other to Parys Provincial Hospital.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said it was believed that a motorbike event is taking place in a nearby town and all four riders were participating at the event.

One of three motorbike collisions near Parys today. Picture: Vaal Weekblad.

ER24 paramedics attend to the scene of one of three motorbike collisions near Parys today. Picture: Vaal Weekblad.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Eleven injured in Boksburg taxi collision 1.9.2016
Scooter driver killed in Sandton collision 26.8.2016
Two women hit by car in Pietermaritzburg 20.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar
Celebrities

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’
Celebrities

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’

readers' choice

Mngxitama ‘physically attacks white man who insulted Hlaudi’
National

Mngxitama ‘physically attacks white man who insulted Hlaudi’

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Zuma says Zwane isn’t speaking for government
National

Zuma says Zwane isn’t speaking for government

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

Phosa’s just sour, says Gwede
National

Phosa’s just sour, says Gwede

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.