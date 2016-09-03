Limpopo cop shot, wounded

Seven men travelling in a Toyota Cressida attacked the Ga-Masemola police constable on Saturday morning, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

According to information, the suspects’ had parked on the side of the road at the Mphanama crossroad and drove into the officer’s vehicle as he was passing, he said.

The men started firing at the officer as he got out of the vehicle.

“His service pistol was taken together with a battery from the state vehicle.”

The men then shot out the tyres of the police vehicle before fleeing the scene. The 26-year-old constable had been admitted to hospital, Mojapelo said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Jimmy Ledwaba condemned the attack and said police would not rest until the culprits were brought to book.

Anyone with any information about the incident was asked to contact their nearest police station.

– African News Agency (ANA)