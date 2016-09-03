menu
National 3.9.2016 04:08 pm

‘Rogue minister’ Zwane’s head should be on the chopping block, says DA

ANA
Democratic Alliance MP David Maynier. Picture: DA flickr

Democratic Alliance MP David Maynier. Picture: DA flickr

The Democratic Alliance on Saturday urged President Jacob Zuma to shut down the task team looking into the termination of banking relationships with the politically-connected Gupta family’s holding company Oakbay Investments and fire Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

The DA welcomed the news that Zuma had distanced himself from Zwane’s statement recommending a judicial commission of inquiry into the termination of banking relationships with Oakbay Investments, DA spokesman David Maynier said.

ALSO READ: Zuma should consider further action on Zwane statements – SACP

“However, the statement does not go far enough – it leaves the political door open for some of the bizarre recommendations, supposedly made by the minister in his personal capacity, to be considered in the future,” he said.

Maynier said the fact was that the inter-ministerial task team should never have been established and the Guptas should never have been allowed to effectively “contract” the executive to carry out a “political hit” on the banking sector, the National Treasury, and the South African Reserve Bank.

“What we need is President Jacob Zuma to step up and act decisively by immediately shutting down the task team looking into the termination of banking relationships with Oakbay Investments (Pty) Ltd, and firing the Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane from Cabinet. The minister’s head should be on the ‘chopping block’ and the axe should be allowed to fall without delay,” Maynier said.

Ealier on Saturday, the South African Communist Party said Zuma needed to consider further action following Zwane’s statements and the presidency’s subsequent “distancing the Cabinet from those utterances”.

The SACP noted the statement by the presidency on Friday clarifying that the utterances made by Zwane on Thursday represented his personal views and not those of the Cabinet, the SACP said in a statement.

“The minister said a Cabinet inter-ministerial committee in which he is involved recommended to the president to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into the decisions taken by various financial institutions to cut business ties with the Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments.

“This directly contradicted a public outcry and call to the president, including by the SACP, to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into corporate state capture not limited to but including allegations levelled against the Guptas.

ALSO READ: ‘Zwane is putting the Guptas ahead of the rest of SA’

“Minister Zwane’s utterances effectively fed into the use of our Cabinet to advance the private business interests of the Guptas while ignoring public outcry and call for a judicial commission into corporate state capture.

“It also shows how an individual Cabinet minister can use his position to serve private business interests, break policy coherence, and cause the confusions such as the presidency had to clarify regarding Zwane’s utterances.‎ Such wrongful things must come to an end. The president needs to consider further action to achieve the objective,” the SACP said.

African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
‘EFF did not want to be swallowed’ 3.9.2016
Zuma says Zwane isn’t speaking for government 2.9.2016
NPA to prosecute Zuma ‘buddy’ Thoshan Panday 2.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar
Celebrities

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’
Celebrities

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’

readers' choice

Mngxitama ‘physically attacks white man who insulted Hlaudi’
National

Mngxitama ‘physically attacks white man who insulted Hlaudi’

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Zuma says Zwane isn’t speaking for government
National

Zuma says Zwane isn’t speaking for government

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

Phosa’s just sour, says Gwede
National

Phosa’s just sour, says Gwede

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.