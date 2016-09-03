Watch: ‘Car jammer’ steals from vehicle in 1 minute

A Witpoortjie resident has fallen prey to a suspect, who is believed to have used a car remote jammer, to steal from a vehicle parked outside the Witpoortjie Spar in Generaal Pienaar Avenue, Roodepoort, on September 1, reports the Roodepoort Record.

The suspect managed to commit his crime in just over a minute.

In the video, the suspect can be seen approaching the CCTV camera. He is wearing a blue, short-sleeved shirt and jeans.

When the man gets to the entrance of the shop, he turns around and looks at a Mercedes Vito van, which is pictured in the top, right-hand corner of the screen. He can be seen taking something out of his pocket, apparently a remote control, and then he walks to the van. He casually opens the door, gets inside the vehicle and takes a handbag and the victim’s house keys.

– Caxton News Service