National 3.9.2016 04:35 pm

Watch: ‘Car jammer’ steals from vehicle in 1 minute

Riaan van Zyl
This man allegedly used a car jammer to get into a vehicle. Picture: Supplied.

The incident was caught on camera on September 1 outside a shop in Witpoortjie, Roodepoort.

A Witpoortjie resident has fallen prey to a suspect, who is believed to have used a car remote jammer, to steal from a vehicle parked outside the Witpoortjie Spar in Generaal Pienaar Avenue, Roodepoort, on September 1, reports the Roodepoort Record.

The suspect managed to commit his crime in just over a minute.

In the video, the suspect can be seen approaching the CCTV camera. He is wearing a blue, short-sleeved shirt and jeans.

When the man gets to the entrance of the shop, he turns around and looks at a Mercedes Vito van, which is pictured in the top, right-hand corner of the screen. He can be seen taking something out of his pocket, apparently a remote control, and then he walks to the van. He casually opens the door, gets inside the vehicle and takes a handbag and the victim’s house keys.

Watch the video here: 

Caxton News Service

