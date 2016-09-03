Two people critical in N12 head-on collision in NWest

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene late on Friday night where they found the wreckage of the two cars, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.

A 21-year-old man was found trapped inside his car.

Firefighters from Fochville in Gauteng had to use the jaws-of-life to free the man from the wreckage. He sustained multiple fractures and several other injuries. Once freed, he was rushed to Mediclinic Potchefstroom for further care.

A woman in the other car was also in a critical condition. She sustained multiple injuries. She was rushed to the same hospital by another ambulance service. The cause of the collision was not yet known, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)