National 3.9.2016 04:45 pm

Two people critical in N12 head-on collision in NWest

ANA
Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Two people were critically injured when two cars collided head-on on the N12 outside Potchefstroom in North West, paramedics said on Saturday.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene late on Friday night where they found the wreckage of the two cars, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.

A 21-year-old man was found trapped inside his car.

Firefighters from Fochville in Gauteng had to use the jaws-of-life to free the man from the wreckage. He sustained multiple fractures and several other injuries. Once freed, he was rushed to Mediclinic Potchefstroom for further care.

ALSO READ: Four injured in three motorbike collisions near Parys

A woman in the other car was also in a critical condition. She sustained multiple injuries. She was rushed to the same hospital by another ambulance service. The cause of the collision was not yet known, Vermaak said.

African News Agency (ANA)

