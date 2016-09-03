Three critical, one airlifted in Randburg collision

Shortly after midnight, paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the mangled wreckage on the side of the road, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

Two men in the front of the vehicle and a woman in the back were trapped in the car. ER24’s rescue team and the local fire department had to use specialised equipment to free them from the wreckage.

An emergency helicopter was called to the scene to airlift one of the occupants. The other two critically injured patients were rushed by road to a nearby hospital. The cause of the crash was unknown, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)