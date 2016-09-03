10 injured in Roodepoort head-on collision

Paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene shortly after 10.30pm on Friday night and found the two vehicles with severe damage, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“Four people were trapped inside of the taxi and had to be rescued with the jaws-of-life. They were all in a critical condition. Six others, including the driver of the Land Rover, sustained moderate to serious injuries.”

The injured were rushed to Leratong and Helen Joseph hospitals. The cause of the collision was not yet known, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)