Semenya scorches to easy victory

Caster Semenya continued her unbeaten streak in the 800m event this season, coasting to another convincing victory at the penultimate World Challenge meeting of the year in Berlin on Saturday.

The Olympic champion clocked 1:55.68, the fourth fastest time of her career, to finish well clear of Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba, who took second place in 1:57.58.

Earlier at the Berlin meeting, Khotso Mokoena finished eighth in the men’s triple jump event with a best effort of 16.08m.

Mokoena, who announced his retirement after crashing out in the qualifying round at the Rio Games last month, looked set to close out the international season before calling it quits.