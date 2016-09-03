menu
National 3.9.2016 07:41 pm

Eleven injured in KZN bakkie crash

ANA
ER24 paramedics attend to the scene.

ER24 paramedics attend to the scene.

It was believed that most of the people were sitting in the back of the bakkie when they were ejected.

Eleven people, including three children, were injured when the bakkie they were travelling in crashed through the westbound barrier on the M25 in KwaMashu, Durban, and ended up on the eastbound carriageway on Saturday evening, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

ALSO READ: Petition sparked by Durban Girls’ High bus crash

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 6pm and found the bakkie still in the road, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“Several people were lying near the bakkie on the road’s surface. One person was in a critical condition. Ten others, including three children aged between seven and nine years old, were found with various injuries. They were all assessed and treated on the scene before being transported to Mahatma Gandhi District Hospital. One person was transported to Addington Hospital.”

ALSO READ: KZN matriculant killed in horror crash

It was believed that most of the people were sitting in the back of the bakkie when they were ejected. The cause of the accident was unknown, Vermaak said.

African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Three critical, one airlifted in Randburg collision 3.9.2016
Four injured in three motorbike collisions near Parys 3.9.2016
Eleven injured in Boksburg taxi collision 1.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar
Celebrities

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’
Celebrities

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’

readers' choice

Mngxitama ‘physically attacks white man who insulted Hlaudi’
National

Mngxitama ‘physically attacks white man who insulted Hlaudi’

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?
Columns

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

‘EFF did not want to be swallowed’
National

‘EFF did not want to be swallowed’

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.