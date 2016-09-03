Eleven injured in KZN bakkie crash

Eleven people, including three children, were injured when the bakkie they were travelling in crashed through the westbound barrier on the M25 in KwaMashu, Durban, and ended up on the eastbound carriageway on Saturday evening, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 6pm and found the bakkie still in the road, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“Several people were lying near the bakkie on the road’s surface. One person was in a critical condition. Ten others, including three children aged between seven and nine years old, were found with various injuries. They were all assessed and treated on the scene before being transported to Mahatma Gandhi District Hospital. One person was transported to Addington Hospital.”

It was believed that most of the people were sitting in the back of the bakkie when they were ejected. The cause of the accident was unknown, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)