Celebrities 4.9.2016 09:18 am

Babes Wodumo’s bishop dad accused of being a hypocrite

Citizen reporter
Picture: Instagram

Picture: Instagram

The Wololo hit maker ‘constantly skips church’ while her father constantly asks other young people to attend.

Mzansi’s newest music sensation, Babes Wodumo (real name Bongekile Simelane), has reportedly been causing problems for her bishop father, Welcome Simelane, of the Mount Zion Faith Mission in Durban.

Members of the church told Sunday Sun that Simelane regularly tells young people that they need to spend most of their time in church, while his own daughter spends more “time popping champagne and shaking her booty with fans instead of attending church”.

One churchgoer told the tabloid that they hadn’t seen Babes in months.

ALSO READ:  8 things to know about Babes Wodumo

Another said that it was time for the bishop to stop dwelling so much on young people not coming to church, since he couldn’t even get his own daughter to do it.

Neither Babes nor her father had any comment to the paper about the “issue”.

 

