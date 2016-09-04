University fees will rise – report

The official told City Press it was confirmed that a fee increase would be implemented across South Africa’s public universities. The amounts would be determined by the respective institutions with little interference from government, the official said.

“We won’t determine for them what to charge. We don’t have the legal authority to do so. They must be guided by their councils. The law does not empower us to determine what universities should charge. We can only guide them.”

The issue of a fee increase reached a head in the past few weeks as students were gearing up to protest should there be confirmation of a fees hike. Strikes have broken out at the University of Zululand and it is understood that student bodies around the country are on standby to participate in mass action against fee increases.

Another official said Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande had been pushed to settle for a 6% or 8% increase.

He added that the poor would probably be subsidised and the rich made to cover the shortfall in funds.