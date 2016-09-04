menu
National 4.9.2016 10:55 am

‘Crazy Store accidentally sold me porn’

Citizen reporter
A Panasonic DMR-E200H DVD recorder at a press preview in Tokyo on July 14, 2003

The store lived up to its name when one Joburg father and his toddler daughter reportedly got a lot more than they had bargained for.

A Randburg plumber father was reportedly left horrified to discover that he had inadvertently shown his toddler daughter and her friends a “soft porn movie” during their play date at his house.

The cuprit was a “4 in 1” DVD cleaner disk, that the dad, Wayne Nunn, bought at The Crazy Store at Randridge Mall that morning.

He told the Sunday Times that the youngsters were left traumatised by the porn movie Girl Refined, which was for some reason the content on the DVD cleaner, and which he left to run while he went to unpack his bakkie.

The kids had reportedly been expecting to watch Barbie and the Nutcracker.

When Nunn bought another DVD lens cleaner from a different Crazy Store, he was shocked to find that it contained an even more explicit movie, China’s Hot Babes.

The store has since apologised and said it removed the products from its shelves and was investigating how its suppliers could have made the blunder.

Nunn said he wanted the store to not only refund him for what he’d spent on the DVD cleaners, but also to compensate him for a plumbing contract he’d lost from a client whose child had witnessed the porn.

 

