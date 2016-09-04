menu
National 4.9.2016 11:29 am

Clampdown on councillors’ dress code a ploy to supress party – EFF

Citizen Reporter
EFF councillor in Ekurhuleni. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

EFF councillor in Ekurhuleni. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

EFF spokesman Fana Mokoena has released a statement on the clampdown in Mahikeng and other metros.

Mokoena said his party members were continuously being harassed across councils around the country.

“We deem this as an orchestrated move to suppress the EFF and its ideas.

“The Constitution of South Africa, in its Bill of Rights (Chapter 2, Section 16) gives all citizens and persons living in the country the Freedom of Expression. It also states categorically that all state organs must protect these rights espoused in Chapter 2.

ALSO READ: Mahikeng EFF female councillors strip in defiance of dress code

“The Economic Freedom Fighters has elected to express itself in a certain way which it deems representative of it constituency. It is not obscene, does not infringe on other people’s rights, and is peaceful and non-violent in character.”

“In the Eastern Cape, especially in OR Tambo, Chris Hani, BCM and others; in KZN, especially in Ulundi, Mhlatuze and others; [officials] continue to expel our members from councils and some have not even sworn them in.

READ MORE: ‘EFF did not want to be swallowed’

“In North West, our members have resorted to the humiliating means of walking almost naked in protest of this unjust treatment. We call on the ANC and the IFP in KZN to cease with this unconstitutional practice and we warn them that we will take advantage of all avenues to ensure our members’ rights are preserved and we will not stop until the situation has been rectified,” he said.

Related Stories
‘EFF did not want to be swallowed’ 3.9.2016
‘Parasitic, corrupt Guptas’ should face criminal charges, says EFF 2.9.2016
Mahikeng EFF female councillors strip in defiance of dress code 2.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar
Celebrities

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’
Celebrities

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’

readers' choice

ANC Youth League is torn asunder
National

ANC Youth League is torn asunder

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?
Columns

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?

Hawks appear confused about Pravin
National

Hawks appear confused about Pravin

Blow by blow: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone
Phakaaathi

Blow by blow: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone

Mngxitama ‘physically attacks white man who insulted Hlaudi’
National

Mngxitama ‘physically attacks white man who insulted Hlaudi’

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.