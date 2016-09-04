menu
Local News 4.9.2016 11:14 am

Mashaba stands firm in face of Jordaan criticism

Jonty Mark
Danny Jordaan, President of SAFA with Shakes Mashaba, coach of South Africa. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Danny Jordaan, President of SAFA with Shakes Mashaba, coach of South Africa. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Shakes Mashaba refused to be drawn on Friday in the face of Danny Jordaan’s damning indictment of Bafana Bafana’s performance against Mauritania.

The South African Football Association president Jordaan gave a stinging assessment after South Africa drew 1-1 at home in their final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

“I think it’s a disappointing performance,” Jordaan told SuperSport after the game.

“This must be the end of the journey, not the beginning, because this cannot lead us into the 2018 (World Cup) campaign, where we will play the giants of the African continent.

“I hope that the Nelson Mandela Challenge against Egypt will indicate to us that we have the team and determination … will and guts to win.”

South Africa had already failed to qualify for the 2017 Afcon in Gabon and this result meant they finished third in their group, behind Mauritania.

Jordaan’s comments can only fuel speculation that Mashaba’s job could come under severe scrutiny with a poor performance against Egypt on Tuesday, the last game before South Africa start their World Cup qualifying campaign in Burkina Faso in October.

“I would not want to comment on what the president said … all is passing in football, we are not permanent here … but I am still confident of achieving more than any other person who has coached Bafana,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba had a very different view to Jordaan on Bafana’s performance against Mauritania, pointing to a host of missed chances, including a failed penalty from Thamsanqa Gabuza.

“I think out boys played very well, we were all over Mauritania,” he said.

“Unfortunately certain things didn’t take place and work as expected. In the first half we should have scored two goals. The second half was worse (for missed opportuntiites). We don’t normally appoint players to take penalties, unfortunately it (the miss) happened to Gabuza. It is not the first time it has happened, we have seen world class players missing penalties. All in all I am happy with the performance and we are still on course.”

