National 4.9.2016 11:44 am

WATCH: Petrol tanker explosion at Waltloo depot

Corlia Kruger

‘A petrol tanker was on fire. The area was cordoned off to the public as it was extremely dangerous.’

Thick smoke engulfed the air as a deafening explosions sounded near the Waltloo depot in Pretoria on Sunday morning.

“A petrol tanker is on fire,” saud Johan Pieterse, spokesperson for the Tshwane metro emergency services.

“It’s about 55 000 litres of fuel … how the petrol tanker caught fire we don’t know yet.”

Pieterse said: “The tanker is not in the depot – more to the street’s side. The area is cordoned off to the public as it is extremely dangerous.”

Watch video (supplied by a witness on scene):

Picture: Supplied

Picture: Supplied

Pieterse could not yet give confirmation whether there were any injuries or anyone on scene at the time of the explosion.

Emergency services were still on the scene to contain the situation.

– Caxton News Service

