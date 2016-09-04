‘Mystery age’ Ghanaian defender on trial at Chiefs

According to Ghanasoccernet, Addy’s trial was organised by Chiefs assistant coach John Paintsil.

Addy joined Serbian side Cukaricki on loan from Lokomotiv Zagreb, but the contract was terminated after five months.

According to Wikipedia, Addy, who was in the Black Stars squad for the 2010 World Cup, was embroiled in age controversy before the tournament in South Africa.

“When he debuted in the national team in September 2009, he was registered with date of birth 26 September 1985. That statement was also stated on most sites on the web. Even Fifa listed Addy as born on 26 September 1985 in the official documents. But when Addy was reported in Ghana’s World Cup squad, he was suddenly five years younger and born on 7 July 1990.

“The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet has been in contact with Fifa regarding the matter. Fifa informed them that they did passport control on Addy, but they didn’t find anything suspicious. Also, there was a lack of comparative material, because Addy never got any previous passport control,” reported Wikipedia.