National 4.9.2016 01:40 pm

Driver burnt alive in M4 accident

Shiraz Habbib
The blaze was too hot to rescue the 23-year-old man on a main road in Durban.

One person was killed in a horrific accident on the M4 near the Swapo Road (Broadway) off-ramp. According to Neil Powell, Crisis Medical spokesman, the driver of the vehicle lost control near the off-ramp causing the car to overturn, Northglen News reports.

“The car, which had two occupants, burst into flames after it overturned. The passenger of the vehicle was able to escape the vehicle. However, paramedics could not free the driver because of the extreme heat from the fire. Sadly he was burnt alive. The blaze was put out by the fire department. The passenger, who is 23 years old, has been transported to hospital,” he said.

According to Marshall Security’s Kyle van Reenen, the duo were heading north when the crash occurred.

“Reports from the scene reveal that a driver of a vehicle heading northbound on the highway lost control of the vehicle at high speed causing it to collide with an armco barrier before bursting into flames. A secondary accident occurred as a result of rubber necking in close proximity to the first collision.”

 

