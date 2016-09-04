ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo

The ANC’s post-election assessment and consultation with branches was marred by tensions in Limpopo at the weekend.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) members were in the province to conduct a post-election analysis following the party’s poor performance in the local government elections.

In the Peter Mokaba region, which includes Polokwane, the meeting was postponed because of squabbles between supporters of regional chairperson Motalane Monakedi and his deputy John Mpe.

Minister of Sport and Recreation Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and Ruth Bhengu were the NEC deployees for the region. There was some misunderstanding when ANC members wanted a meeting to discuss issues beyond the election. ANC Milo Malatjie branch chairperson, Boy Mamabolo, lambasted Mbalula, and warned that the ANC will die if outgoing African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma succeeds President Jacob Zuma as ANC leader.

He also told the meeting that 50 percent of NEC members must go on pension. Mamabolo attributed the party’s poor showing in the elections to the NEC’s failure to campaign in EFF leader Julius Malema’s backyard in Seshego, outside Polokwane.

“They are scared of Julius,” Mamabolo said. “We are not taken seriously.”

Mbalula could not be reached for comment. Limpopo ANC spokesperson Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said: “The statement of individual members on future leadership of the ANC remains their personal views which they can use to lobby others.”

In the Mopani region, there was dispute over credentials. ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leaders also stormed the meeting. They wanted to pass a motion of no confidence in the regional secretary Bioskop Makamu. Senzeni Zokwana was the NEC deployee for the region. Makamu said chaos was sparked by accreditation issues. “People who were not supposed in the meeting were in the meeting,” Makamu said.

“There were people inside and outside the yard.” The meeting at the Vhembe region was abandoned as NEC members deployed in the area did no arrive. It is understood that delegates refused to be addressed by Limpopo ANC treasurer Danny Msiza. Ntshaveni said delegates to the meeting felt that the provincial executive committee could not report on behalf of the NEC.

Ntshaveni said ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe has committed the NEC to do consultations. -ngwakom@citizen.co.za