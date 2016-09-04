Mcebo Dlamini ‘loves’ Occupy Luthuli House ‘soldiers’

Outspoken ANCYL member Mcebo Dlamini has shown support to the leaders of Occupy Luthuli House campaign, who, on Monday, aim to occupy ANC’s headquarters, Luthuli House.

The organisers of the march is said to include Dlamini, Johannesburg ANC member Sasa Manganye, and former ANC Youth League national executive committee member Ntibi Modise.

“I must say that I love these soldiers…they are like I,” said Dlamini, who during an interview with The Citizen two weeks ago “called for President Jacob Zuma head”. The former Wits University Students Representative Council (SRC) also called for the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to resign, saying they have failed to implement the resolutions of the ANC’s 52nd national Polokwane conference.

“The ANC NEC are doing their own selfish things. The whole NEC must be dissolved because they failed to represent what the ANC stands for,” added Dlamini.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed outside the ANC’s iconic building ahead of the planed march on Monday.

On the other hand, the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) said the organisers of the march are cowards and “they will find us there tomorrow (Monday)”.

“We feel that those are cowards. Those are not members of the ANC, they are afraid to participate in the structures of the ANC. They are pulling this cheap political stunt to show people that they can go and demand that certain things happen in the ANC,” ANCWL secretary general Meokgo Matuba told journalists in Pretoria on Sunday.

“Members of the ANC would understand their roles and responsibilities in terms of the constitution of the ANC. They would seek at all times to defend the ANC but raise their issues with the structures. Going out, organising anti-revolutionaries will not help them rebuild, re-energise, and revitalise the ANC.

“We will not allow them. They will find us there tomorrow [Monday], at Luthuli House waiting to defend the African National Congress. I don’t want to be misquoted, we will be defending the African National Congress and our revolution. We will be there as the women’s league. It is our position and we are not afraid to engage with any individual who wants to engage us as an organisation.”