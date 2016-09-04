menu
Local News 4.9.2016 05:46 pm

SuperSport United edge Ke Yona team

Michaelson Gumede
The Ke Yona technical team watch players in action at Sinaba Stadium at Daveyton (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United beat the Nedbank Ke Yona Team 1-0 in the Nedbank Challenge at the Sinaba Stadium in Daveyton on Sunday.

SuperSport, who were led by assistant coach Temba Kaitano, in the absence of head coach Stuart Baxter, fielded a completely different side to the one that lost 3-1 against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal. They, however, still managed to see off the Nedbank Ke Yona Team in the Nedbank Challenge at the Sinaba Stadium in Daveyton.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori’s captain on the day, Mario Booysen, gave the favourites the lead eight minutes from kickoff. SuperSport, as expected, dominated the proceedings in the early stages of the first half, and leading the attack was Zimbabwean striker Kingston Nkhatha, who found himself in the good positions, but his efforts were always going wide off the target.

The youngsters, who were led by the trio of Khabo Zondo, Mike Mangena and Owen Da Gama, came to life around the 20th minute when 22-year-old midfielder Tshepo Mashego fancied his chances against goalkeeper Pule Boalefe with a powerful shot from outside the 18-yard area, but his thunderous striker went agonisingly over the bar.

Mashego was soon called to order six minutes later when he committed a foul, which would be a considered a great move in the wrestling world.

However, the first booking of the game was dished out to Cole Alexander in the 36th minute, as the youngsters began to gain control of the game. But out of nowhere, Nkhatha released a cracker that left goalkeeper Msawakhe Mncwango stunted, but the upright came to his rescue to keep the score at 1-0.

The start of the second interval was a cagey affair, as both teams came out with a more cautious approach. However, SuperSport regained the momentum as they continued to be a menace, but the pairing of captain Bongani Mbuli, who was named man of the match, and Thulani Motloung was gallant enough to keep the Nedbank Cup champions at bay.

Katlego Mohlala, who was operating on the right flank for the Ke Yona Team, kept the fans on their feet with his dazzling skills, otherwise known as kasi flavour.

One minute later, Thabo Mnyamane released a stinging shot, which he parried back into play.

Mnyamane failed to increase the lead in the 81st minute, as he chipped the ball over substitute goalkeeper Paseka Khang, but his chip fell centimetres off target.

