menu
National 5.9.2016 05:00 am

Govt owes Emfuleni council R46m

Gauteng premier David Makhura addresses a media briefing following his department's reception of the Auditor General audit report at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, 24 August 2016, for the financial year ending 31 March 2016. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Gauteng premier David Makhura addresses a media briefing following his department's reception of the Auditor General audit report at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, 24 August 2016, for the financial year ending 31 March 2016. Picture: Refilwe Modise

This after Premier David Makhura gave assurances that all provincial departments would pay debts to municipalities.

National and provincial governments and a parastatal apparently owe the ailing Emfuleni Local Municipality (ELM) just over R68 million.

“Gauteng government departments collectively owe the bulk of the debt to the tune of more than R46 million,” Kingsol Chabalala, MPL and DA Gauteng constituency head of Emfuleni North, said yesterday.

This after Premier David Makhura gave assurances in his state of the province address this year that all provincial departments would pay debts to municipalities and service providers within 30 days.

“The report on government debt owed to ELM was tabled and adopted yesterday by the ANC during the local council sitting. Gauteng provincial departments must pay to ease cash flow for the municipality,” Chabalala said.

“I will submit questions in the provincial legislature to ascertain the debt owed to date per department and what plans are in place to fast-track the payments to ELM.”

Related Stories
‘Loadshedding’ delays judgment 23.4.2016
What the national minimum wage should be 8.2.2016
SA women’s hockey squad named 9.9.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m
National

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar
Celebrities

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

readers' choice

ANC Youth League is torn asunder
National

ANC Youth League is torn asunder

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo
National

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?
Columns

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike
National

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike

Mcebo Dlamini ‘loves’ Occupy Luthuli House ‘soldiers’
National

Mcebo Dlamini ‘loves’ Occupy Luthuli House ‘soldiers’

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.