Govt owes Emfuleni council R46m

National and provincial governments and a parastatal apparently owe the ailing Emfuleni Local Municipality (ELM) just over R68 million.

“Gauteng government departments collectively owe the bulk of the debt to the tune of more than R46 million,” Kingsol Chabalala, MPL and DA Gauteng constituency head of Emfuleni North, said yesterday.

This after Premier David Makhura gave assurances in his state of the province address this year that all provincial departments would pay debts to municipalities and service providers within 30 days.

“The report on government debt owed to ELM was tabled and adopted yesterday by the ANC during the local council sitting. Gauteng provincial departments must pay to ease cash flow for the municipality,” Chabalala said.

“I will submit questions in the provincial legislature to ascertain the debt owed to date per department and what plans are in place to fast-track the payments to ELM.”